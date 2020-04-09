NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.94.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $399.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Feinberg Stephen purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

