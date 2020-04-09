NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Trading 10.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $9.05, 101,788 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 78,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Specifically, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $47,717.64. Also, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $502,440.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 274,071 shares of company stock worth $4,531,012.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.