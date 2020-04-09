Nexo Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Nexo has a market cap of $66.71 million and $8.96 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, Mercatox and Allbit. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.02954181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00206861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

