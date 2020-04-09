Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $1,897,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

