Nectar (NEC) Price Reaches $0.0810 on Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $132.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00001108 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00034462 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058093 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,316.22 or 1.00043036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063869 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

