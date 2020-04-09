National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 984.91 ($12.96).

Several research firms recently issued reports on NG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 986 ($12.97) to GBX 1,054 ($13.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.97) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of LON NG traded up GBX 21.80 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 894 ($11.76). 2,937,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 950.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 933.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

