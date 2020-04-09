National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading 8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shot up 8% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.71, 585,254 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,107,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Specifically, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 715,025 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $1,794,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,657,701 shares of company stock worth $7,176,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $185.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

