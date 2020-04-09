National Bank Financial Trims Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Target Price to C$4.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.82.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

