National Bank Financial Lowers Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Price Target to C$4.50

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.13.

Shares of TH opened at C$2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.97. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of C$1.93 and a 12 month high of C$8.16.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

