NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Sunday, April 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of GRA opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.45. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 million and a PE ratio of -14.19.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.