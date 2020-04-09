MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.30 million. On average, analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.3701007 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.