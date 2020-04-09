Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.
COOP stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $549.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.