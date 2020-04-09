Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

COOP stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $549.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

