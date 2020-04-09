Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after buying an additional 297,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after buying an additional 216,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

DGX opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.