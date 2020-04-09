Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $151.29. 54,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,881. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

