Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of C$24.42 and a one year high of C$35.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.61.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$247.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.80 million. Analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.