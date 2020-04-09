Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €51.30 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €51.30 ($59.65) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.83 ($52.13).

ALO opened at €39.15 ($45.52) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.75.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

