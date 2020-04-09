Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.76. Moelis & Co posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. TheStreet cut Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Moelis & Co news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,011,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,487,155.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

