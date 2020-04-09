Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 934,608 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $492,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,255.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

