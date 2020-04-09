Micro Focus International (MFGP) & Its Peers Financial Survey

Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Micro Focus International to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Micro Focus International pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.1%. Micro Focus International pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 39.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International’s rivals have a beta of -3.83, meaning that their average share price is 483% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micro Focus International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.35 billion $1.47 billion 2.81 Micro Focus International Competitors $2.11 billion $344.84 million 5.85

Micro Focus International has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Micro Focus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Micro Focus International Competitors -60.10% -94.60% -6.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Micro Focus International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 5 0 0 2.00 Micro Focus International Competitors 2301 10192 17888 961 2.56

Micro Focus International currently has a consensus target price of $18.19, suggesting a potential upside of 230.04%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Micro Focus International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Micro Focus International is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Micro Focus International beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

