M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,257 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $36,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,704,000 after buying an additional 257,739 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $128.10. 392,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

