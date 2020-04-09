M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,089 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,884,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

