M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 29,456 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Equinix worth $53,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. UBS Group upped their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,149,678. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $13.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $677.40. 6,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $679.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.63. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

