M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 230,234 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $180,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

JPM stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $278.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

