M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,322 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $64,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $160.92. The stock had a trading volume of 171,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.