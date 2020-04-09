M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 308,908 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,869.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,908 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of KLA worth $46,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,294,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after buying an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,268. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

