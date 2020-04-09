M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,896 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Republic Services worth $57,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from to in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $188,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock worth $3,353,829. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

