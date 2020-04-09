M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,163,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 138,405 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $47,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 220,638 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 175,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

