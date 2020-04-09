M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.98. 564,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,544,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

