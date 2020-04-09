M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $82.79 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,162 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Citigroup worth $82,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,265,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

