M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $71.31 Million Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,562 shares during the period. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- makes up 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.62% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $71,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at $41,248,684.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,107.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,519,728 shares of company stock valued at $12,653,466 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.93.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,605. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -214.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

