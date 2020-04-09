M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $66.22 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,111,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,388 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Manulife Financial worth $66,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,646,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,153,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,911,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,970 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 326,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,780. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

