M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $63.22 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $63,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.40. 655,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,101,986. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

