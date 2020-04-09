M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $58.43 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,530 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $58,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.47.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

