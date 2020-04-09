M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $151.08 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,873,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $151,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

