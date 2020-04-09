M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $102.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 281,864 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $102,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $132.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

