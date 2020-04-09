M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $130,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

