M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088,238 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

