M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,741 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $152,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

