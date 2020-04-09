M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 53,240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,240 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.64. The company had a trading volume of 119,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

