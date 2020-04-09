M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,212 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $112,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

