M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,455 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.39% of CoreSite Realty worth $61,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,377,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,770. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at $18,914,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

