M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,134 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.92% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $70,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 63,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,597,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,256,000 after purchasing an additional 365,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 662,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,152. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.06.

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

