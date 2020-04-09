M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.59. The company had a trading volume of 222,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,551. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average of $291.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,938 shares of company stock worth $98,901,177. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

