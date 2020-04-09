M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $53,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after buying an additional 222,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $446,977,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,236. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

