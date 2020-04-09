M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 609,489 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,489 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 13,762,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,682,544. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

