M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,767,458 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,308,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767,458 shares during the period. Methanex comprises about 2.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Methanex worth $171,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $21.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

