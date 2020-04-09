M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 141,548 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,548 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $49,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 284,282 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 117.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 106,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 70.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 572,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,842. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

