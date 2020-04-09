MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Trading Up 11.6%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)’s stock price was up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 66,870,539 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 20,524,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

The company has a market cap of $566.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 101,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

