Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 401.44 ($5.28).

MGGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Meggitt to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 654 ($8.60) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Guy Berruyer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($82,544.07). Also, insider Tony Wood purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,833.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,000.

Shares of MGGT stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 268.40 ($3.53). 5,636,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 419.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 589.97. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 11.95 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

