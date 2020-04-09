Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) Insider Robert Lavis Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) insider Robert Lavis acquired 75,000 shares of Medica Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £76,500 ($100,631.41).

LON MGP opened at GBX 104 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.71. Medica Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

